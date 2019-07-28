Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Sarah Hyland reveals she is 'stalking' bridal accounts

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland who recently announced her engagement with Wells Adams seems to be in total wedding mode!
The 'Modern Family' actress revealed jokingly that she is 'stalking' bridal accounts.
The 28-year-old posted a video on her Instagram stories which starts with Hyland saying, "While Wells goes and does the rehearsal part of this wedding that we're at," reported E! News.
"I'm totally not lying in bed stalking wedding and bridal Instagram accounts while watching 'Say Yes to the Dress'," she jokingly said in the clip.
"No not me," she said. "I'm not doing that. What are you talking about."
The couple has shared their excitement with their fans about the next step in their relationship since they engaged in mid-July. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," the actress wrote announcing the big news.
"I'll be Johnny, you be June. But forever," Adams captioned his Instagram post, which featured a behind-the-scenes video of his romantic proposal.
In both the social media posts, Hyland most certainly showed off her massive diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz. "Blinded by the [sun] or the [ring] ? #wouldyoulikesomeapple," the actress shared on Instagram.
"Sarah's ring looks like a beautiful white 5-carat Oval cut that is most likely F or G color and VS clarity," Andrew Brown, CEO of WP Diamonds, told E! News at the time their engagement announcement. "On the simple thin band, from Lorraine Schwartz, this ring would probably run USD 175- USD 200,000."
Adams and Sarah started dating in November 2017 and moved in together last year. (ANI)

