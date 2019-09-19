Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker on becoming a producer

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:21 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): The 'Sex and The City' actress Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about unexpected opportunities and how she became a producer.
She was speaking at SHE Media's Blogher 2019 Creators Summit on Wednesday.
Speaking of the 'Sex and The City' creator Darren Star, she said, "He said, 'You should be a producer,' I said, 'I don't know anything, I've never produced television' and he said, 'Then just learn ... for the first year, just come to all the production meetings and just learn'."
Following this, the actress came on as a producer at the start of Season 2 in 1999, reported Page Six.
"I think that working so closely with [fellow producer] Michael Patrick King, you just learn the business of producing, which involves numbers and budgets and unions and interpersonal relationships and complicated people and easy people," she said.
'Sex and The City' production led Parker to other producing roles like in her series 'Divorce' years later, also made her a confident businesswoman, the outlet quoted Parker. (ANI)

