Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers Robin William on his birthday

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): Actor-producer Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated her late co-star Robin Williams' birthday by sharing a heartfelt note on how she planned to celebrate his the day in his honour.

The actor who started her career in the year 2013 alongside Williams with the flick 'The Crazy Ones' made the fans go aww, with her sweet tribute.

"Happy birthday #robinwilliams. Tonight I'm going to show my kids #mrsdoutfire for the first time, and continue to keep both your memory and genius alive. You are beloved RW," she wrote alongside their happy photos.

The 42-year-old actor also opened up about her journey of evolving from the grief that took her five years.

"Grief takes everyone on a different path. On my journey, I have finally reached the point, where when I think of you, instead of the rush of hot tears, I feel a huge smile spread across my face. I know how truly blessed I am to have been, even a small part, of your life," she wrote further.



The ace 'Jumanji' actor who started his career with 'Popeye' in 1980 and worked in several other movies thereafter took his own life on August 11, 2014, according to Page Six.

Robin Williams, who would have been 68 on Sunday (local time), had his film 'The Crazy Ones' cancelled almost three months before his death.

Gellar and husband Freddie Prince Jr have two kids together, nine-year-old Charlotte and six -year -old Rocky. (ANI)

