Sarah Michelle Gellar to play blogger in new series

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): American actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is soon going to treat her fans with an upcoming show, which is an adaptation of the book 'Other People's Houses.'

The actor will not only star in the show but will also serve as an executive producer, reported E! News.

The show, currently in development at Fox, is an adaptation of the book 'Other People's Houses' by Abbi Waxman, and it's created by 'Ringer' creators Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder.

'Other People's Houses' is described as "somewhere between Big Little Lies and Catastrophe," which is enough to make the audience intrigued.

The show is about nine people who live in Los Angeles' Larchmont Village and will navigate "the emotional ups and downs of being parents, partners, neighbours, and friends" through the lens of social media.

Gellar's character is a mother and a social media influencer named Anne Porter who is at the centre of the drama that kicks off the whole story, which appears to involve an affair.

Waxman's book was released in April 2018, so it's the perfect opportunity to honour those influencers who currently rule over the social media.

Since 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' ended in 2003, Gellar's last big regular TV role was on 'The Crazy Ones', although she regularly lends her voice to animated shows and starred in the ill-fated 'Cruel Intentions' pilot in 2016, as well as the CW's 'Ringer' in 2011. She also appeared in the finale of 'The Big Bang Theory' earlier this year.

'Other People's Houses' is currently just a pilot in the works, and Fox has a script commitment.

The Lee Daniels drama 'Our Kinds of People', which is also based on a book, is also being developed for Fox's 2020 schedule.

Gellar also posted the news of the show on her Instagram account on Thursday.

"I'm so excited to finally tell everyone that I'm going to be re-teaming with Nicole Snyder and Eric Charmelo (and partnering with the incomparable Neil Meron) on a new project, set in the world of social media. Big things to come!!" she wrote. (ANI)

