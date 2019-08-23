Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar to play blogger in new series

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:34 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): American actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is soon going to treat her fans with an upcoming show, which is an adaptation of the book 'Other People's Houses.'
The actor will not only star in the show but will also serve as an executive producer, reported E! News.
The show, currently in development at Fox, is an adaptation of the book 'Other People's Houses' by Abbi Waxman, and it's created by 'Ringer' creators Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder.
'Other People's Houses' is described as "somewhere between Big Little Lies and Catastrophe," which is enough to make the audience intrigued.
The show is about nine people who live in Los Angeles' Larchmont Village and will navigate "the emotional ups and downs of being parents, partners, neighbours, and friends" through the lens of social media.
Gellar's character is a mother and a social media influencer named Anne Porter who is at the centre of the drama that kicks off the whole story, which appears to involve an affair.
Waxman's book was released in April 2018, so it's the perfect opportunity to honour those influencers who currently rule over the social media.
Since 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' ended in 2003, Gellar's last big regular TV role was on 'The Crazy Ones', although she regularly lends her voice to animated shows and starred in the ill-fated 'Cruel Intentions' pilot in 2016, as well as the CW's 'Ringer' in 2011. She also appeared in the finale of 'The Big Bang Theory' earlier this year.
'Other People's Houses' is currently just a pilot in the works, and Fox has a script commitment.
The Lee Daniels drama 'Our Kinds of People', which is also based on a book, is also being developed for Fox's 2020 schedule.
Gellar also posted the news of the show on her Instagram account on Thursday.
"I'm so excited to finally tell everyone that I'm going to be re-teaming with Nicole Snyder and Eric Charmelo (and partnering with the incomparable Neil Meron) on a new project, set in the world of social media. Big things to come!!" she wrote. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:13 IST

Ben Affleck celebrates one year of sobriety

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck is in a "great place" after completing 365 days of sobriety.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:55 IST

Scooter Braun congratulates Taylor Swift for "brilliant" album 'Lover'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Music manager Scooter Braun praised singer Taylor Swift, weeks after their feud over Braun's purchase of her former label.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:41 IST

New legal battle for Harvey Weinstein over Annabella Sciorra's...

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): Tainted film producer Harvey Weinstein will appear before court on a new indictment involving former 'The Sopranos' actor Annabella Sciorra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:35 IST

Nomzamo Mbatha, Garcelle Beauvais join cast of 'Coming 2 America'

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): After Tracy Morgan, South African actor Nomzamo Mbatha and Garcelle Beauvais have joined the cast of Paramount's popular 1988 comedy-drama sequel 'Coming 2 America.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:17 IST

Orlando Bloom says he doesn't want to be "divorced again"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Actor Orlando Bloom is ready to spend the rest of his life with his lady love and singer Katy Perry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 17:54 IST

Larry King's family 'ecstatic' after he filed for divorce

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): American television star Larry King's divorce from his seventh wife Shawn Southwick is something his friends and family are terming as "ecstatic".

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 17:13 IST

Jordyn Woods finding her "self-worth" after Tristan Thompson...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Supermodel Jordyn Woods is continuing to focus on herself following a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, which led to a feud between her and the Kardashian family.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 17:03 IST

Sonam Kapoor reveals she's Iodine deficient

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): In an Instagram story, actor Sonam Kapoor revealed on Friday that she is iodine deficiency.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:54 IST

Dharmendra wishes grandson for his debut movie

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): Legendary actor Dharmendra sent his best wishes to debutants Karan Deol, also his grandson and Sahher Bambba for their upcoming film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:21 IST

Vivek Oberoi to make film on Balakot airstrike

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): After playing the role of Narendra Modi in his biopic 'PM Narendra Modi', actor Vivek Oberoi is all set to make a film on Balakot airstrike. The trilingual flick will be titled as 'Balakot: The True Story.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:53 IST

Sophie Turner shakes a leg with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): The Jonas Brothers are currently on their 'Happiness Begins' tour and it seems like they along with their family members are enjoying the outing to the fullest and their ties appear to be becoming stronger.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:58 IST

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira to make directorial debut soon

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is soon to step in the shoes of a director.

Read More
iocl