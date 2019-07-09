Actress Sarah Paulson
Actress Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson will not play major role in 'American Horror Story: 1984'

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:13 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Actress Sarah Paulson won't play a major role in 'American Horror Story: 1984', as she is starring in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series 'Ratched', reported Deadline.
Emmy winner Paulson will have a smaller part in the upcoming season of the FX series.
'Ratched' is based on the novel 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' by Ken Kesey. Set in 1947, the series follows Ratched's (Paulson) journey and her evolution from nurse to a full-fledged monster.
The series also stars Sharon Stone, Rosanna Arquette, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, and Corey Stoll also star. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:04 IST

'Mission Mangal' teaser takes off to narrate an incredible true story

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): After piquing the curiosity of fans with the poster of multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal', actor Akshay Kumar has now dropped the film's teaser.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:39 IST

Late Whitney Houston's 'Higher Love' hits Hot 100 chart

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Late singer Whitney Houston has made it to the Billboard Hot 100 posthumously after a gap of ten years with her track 'Higher Love' coming to no. 63.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 13:57 IST

'Sacred Games' season 2 to stream on August 15

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): The wait is finally over for fans of 'Sacred Games' as the much awaited second season of the show will stream on August 15, announced Netflix on Tuesday along with a not-to-be-missed trailer of Saif Ali Khan-starrer.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:50 IST

Movie preps, shifting her house: Parineeti's jam-packed schedule

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Continuing to give social media followers her life updates, Parineeti Chopra posted an Instagram story letting her fans know about four major things she's busy working on these days, including shifting her house.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:12 IST

Filming for '355' begins, Jessica Chastain shares video

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Actor Jessica Chastain revealed that the filming of her upcoming film '355' has officially commenced.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:01 IST

John Turturro's 'The Jesus Rolls' to release in 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): 'Big Lebowski' spinoff 'The Jesus Roll' that will see John Turturro reprise the role of Jesus Quintana will hit the theatres in early 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:01 IST

Kim Kardashian opens up about 'pain' she felt in Met Gala ensemble

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): American reality star Kim Kardashian who dazzled in a beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress at this year's Met Gala has now opened up about the 'pain' she felt while dressed in the ensemble.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:00 IST

Justin Bieber can't imagine life without Hailey

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): It's been quite a while since Justin Bieber married his lady love Hailey Baldwin and he already can't imagine life without her.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:47 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen holding hands after shutting...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted walking hand in hand shortly after he shut down dating rumours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:43 IST

Samuel L. Jackson joins cast of new 'Saw' movie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Samuel L. Jackson is all set to join the 'Saw' spinoff alongside Chris Rock.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:34 IST

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot-starrer 'Red Notice' to release on Netflix

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot-starrer 'Red Notice' is all set to release on Netflix. The film was earlier scheduled to be released by Universal on November 13, 2020, but the new release date hasn't been fixed yet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:32 IST

Deepika Padukone gives sneak peek of cake she got high on!

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): It seems like Ranveer Singh's birthday celebrations aren't yet over! After he shared a delightful picture of wife Deepika Padukone getting 'high on cake', the latter has finally shared what they birthday boy's cake looked like!

Read More
iocl