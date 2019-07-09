Sarah Paulson will not play major role in 'American Horror Story: 1984'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Actress Sarah Paulson won't play a major role in 'American Horror Story: 1984', as she is starring in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series 'Ratched', reported Deadline.

Emmy winner Paulson will have a smaller part in the upcoming season of the FX series.

'Ratched' is based on the novel 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' by Ken Kesey. Set in 1947, the series follows Ratched's (Paulson) journey and her evolution from nurse to a full-fledged monster.

The series also stars Sharon Stone, Rosanna Arquette, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, and Corey Stoll also star. (ANI)

