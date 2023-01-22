'Saturday Night Live' mocks George Santos as Amy Poehler, Joe Biden join host Aubrey Plaza

Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): First-time host Aubrey Plaza paid homage to her NBC Page roots by offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the event. Amy Poehler, a former cast member of 'Parks and Recreation,' and Vice President Joe Biden also made a surprise appearance.

"Wow, it is great to be here hosting 'Saturday Night Live.' This is a dream come true and yes I mean that," she said in a report quoted by Variety.

"People think I'm weird because of the characters that I play," she said. "My real family is here including my Grandma Margie. They all came up here from Delaware. I was voted most famous person from Delaware, I beat Joe Biden."

"That's a fact and he was pissed, he was livid," she said.

"When I was in college I worked here as an NBC page," she said, adding that her duties were giving "tours around the building."

Donning a page jacket, she gave a tour of "Historic studio 8," and talking about her reputation as a "bad page" with "terrible phone etiquette."

Aubrey Plaza’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/ZgspB9xCS9 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 22, 2023



"I see you are wearing your page jacket," said Poehler. "Are you drinking again?"

Other cameos included Tony Hawk and the Property Brothers.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Saturday Night Live wasted no time in rubbing salt in the wounds of New York Giants fans following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as taking several shots at Congressman George Santos, with cast member Bowen Yang faking NFL stats and dressing up as Santos' alter ego, drag queen Kitara Revache. Yang's Santos appeared as an NFL sideline reporter, bragging he was the one that won the game with "36/25 passes, 300 yards and 600 yards, 12 touchdowns, 17 rebounds and 10 RBIs."

"I'm sort of the real Bo Jackson, and I'm proud to be the first African American quarterback to ever dunk a football," he said.

As Revache, he denied ever being a drag queen, saying, "Well, I didn't do drag in Brazil," he responded. "I didn't do drag in Brazil under the name Kitara Ravache! Whoever did that was very, very good at it and won many, many pageants."

Yang continued with the exaggerations, declaring, "Now allow me to give you my real stats: Death drops, 26. Duck walks, 19. Wigs snatched, infinity. ...And I was also given the award for tightest tuck."

As per a report by Variety, Poehler and Plaza later reprised their "Parks and Recreation" characters Leslie Knope and April Ludgate during "Weekend Update."

The actress Sharon Stone appeared in a cameo while curled up on a couch watching musical guest Sam Smith and a choir perform. Kim Petras joined Smith on "Unholy" as well.

The hosts of Weekend Update on "Saturday Night Live" include Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Punkie Johnson, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, and Colin Jost. James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker are all prominent actors in the ensemble. The show's chief writers are Streeter Seidell, Alison Gates, and Kent Sublette, and Liz Patrick is the show's director. (ANI)