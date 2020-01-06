Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver arrive effortlessly in style at Golden Globes red carpet

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): The stars of the heart-wrenching family saga 'Marriage Story', Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, arrived at the boisterous Golden Globes red carpet keeping their style statements elegant.

Scarlett Johansson kept it simple but elegant in a deep neck, shoulderless red down, adding a one layered neckpiece. Her hair tied up in a low bun completed the look, while Driver was spotted in a classic black suit and a bow.

Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage story' has got a nod for six nominations, ruling multiple categories.

Hollywood's biggest part kicked off the showbiz awards season on Sunday with the mass streaming platform Netflix expected to be popping champagne corks through the night.

'Marriage story' will be facing a tough competition within the intense drama category with many acclaimed dramas like 'The Irishman', 'Joker' and the 'Two Popes' vying for the prize.

Victory at the Globes will ensure key momentum for the Oscars which is a little more than a month away. (ANI)

