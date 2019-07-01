Scooter Braun and wife Yael Cohen Braun (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Scooter Braun's wife comes out in support of husband amid Taylor Swift catalog controversy

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): After Hollywood pop singer Taylor Swift accused Scooter Braun of purchasing the singer's entire music catalog; Braun's wife Yael Cohen Braun quickly defended her husband on social media.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Braun posted a lengthy response on Instagram after Swift expressed her frustration with the sale of her catalog released through Scott Borchetta's label to Braun's company Ithaca Holdings. The singer also claimed that she knew about the deal "as it was announced to the world," the singer-songwriter accused Braun of "years" of "incessant, manipulative bullying."
"Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it," Swift said.
But the businessman in an Instagram post addressed directly to the singer said, "You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed."
"Interesting that the man you're so 'grossed out' by believed in you more than you believe in yourself. Your dad is a shareholder and was notified, and Borchetta personally told you before this came out. So no, you didn't find out with the world," Braun wrote.
Meanwhile, Scooter Braun's wife Cohen went on to address Swift's "bullying" accusation and said, "And girl, who are you to talk about bullying?".
"The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he's spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in. Beyond that, it's easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get people to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying," she wrote in an Instagram post.
The wife of the businessman also addressed the Kardashian-West accusation made by Swift in her post on Tumblr.
"Don't blame [Scooter] because Kim caught you in a lie, it's embarrassing I know- but adults own up to their mistakes. We learn and grow from them, we don't divert blame and blur the lines of reality to suit our needs," she wrote.
"How embarrassing this temper tantrum is because you didn't get your own way," she added. "He believes in and supports you, I sincerely hope you can learn to love and believe in yourself the way my husband does," Cohen added.
Cohen also asked the singer to have this kind of conversation on phone calls rather than making it public on a forum like Tumblr: "I hope you have the dignity, class, and kindness to leave your fans out of this and have an open discussion." (ANI)

