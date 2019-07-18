Scott Disick (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Scott Disick happy over girlfriend Sofia Richie's closeness with Kylie Jenner

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:27 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor Scott Disick is happy that is girlfriend Sofia Richie has joined the Kylie Jenner girls' squad on a trip to Turks and Caicos earlier this month to celebrate the launch of her skincare line.
A source close to Us Weekly said, "Scott is really happy that Sofia and Kylie have become so close again because it means that Sofia has been further accepted in the family."
The acceptance came after Kardashian-Jenner clan who has been trying pulling together to support Khloe Kardashian amid the Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.
While Jenner's former best friend moved out of her home and out of her life, Richie has been spending more time with the makeup mogul while sharing pictures on Instagram of their recent L.A. trip together.
The 36-year-old actor who is also the father of Kourtney Kardashian's three children -- Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 -- Jenner and Richie's closeness has helped to make their own relationship "stronger," according to the source.
Last month, Us reported that the duo (Richie and Disick) "have talked seriously about getting engaged" and that "the two look at each other as life partners." (ANI)

