Scott Disick praises Khloe Kardashian, says she's "been through a lot"

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): American reality star Khloe Kardashian is all about keeping it real with her fans and Scott Disick admires her for that and a lot more.

The 35-year-old star spoke to E! News as she is in the midst of recovering from her ex Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal with model Jordyn Woods, the outlet asked her how is she feeling about "reliving" the ordeal.

"Yes, this is what we signed up for. I'm not complaining about it. I would say this time frame of it is, I would say, harder. We can't just show the good. That's not what reality is," Khloe reflected.

While this may be a hard time for Khloe, she thankfully has "brother" Scott Disick, who had some supportive words to say about the star during their interview.

"Well, I think Khloe's been through a lot. As have I. But, she really honestly cares and she's not one to ever go behind your back and tell a story. She honestly just wants to be there for you," said Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex.

The 35-year-old's TV show 'Revenge Body' participants would feel similarly to Disick as was teased in a previous promo, Kardashian's transformation series is "about mind, body, and soul and really changing people from within."

Although the participants "keep their normal lives," Khloe noted that the show teaches them all transformation "tools."

"We give them the tools. So, you do what you want with those tools. Basically, I consider Revenge Body almost like you're riding a bike with training wheels. And then when you're gone, we just take off the training wheels. You still know how to ride the bike though," Khloe explained.

Despite being impressed by Khloe's words of wisdom, Disick said that he had no interest in hitting the gym.

"Unless you're paying me to go lift weights and move things around and push things, I'm not doing that," he exclaimed.

Khloe and Tristan called it quits in February after his cheating scandal with Jordyn. Even after parting ways, the two try to remain civil for their daughter True Thompson. The parents came together for their little munchkin's first birthday party in April. (ANI)

