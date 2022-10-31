See how Elon Musk reacted to prank pulled off by fake twitter employees

Washington [US], October 31 (ANI): Ever since Elon Musk took the reins of Twitter in his hands, a lot has happened over the micro-blogging site.

While some people flooded the site with memes, others predicted that suspended Twitter accounts, including Donald Trump's, would soon be back up. However, one funny incident that left everyone in splits was when two pranksters on Friday posed as laid-off Twitter employees and tricked multiple media outlets into believing so.

Several images and videos went viral on social media in which two men carrying boxes were seen standing near the entrance of Twitter's San Francisco building, claiming to have been laid off by Musk.

Elon Musk was quick to react to the whole prankster episode by tweeting that "Ligma Johnson had it coming."



Then, Musk reacted again to the whole prank and wrote, "One of the best trolls ever", with two laughing emojis.





Several media members and media outlets posted about Twitter employees leaving the company's HQ, boxes of personal belongings in hand. One of the more prominent posts came from CNBC's Deirdre Bosa, who posted that an "entire team of data engineers" had been let go, Mashable reported.

Paul Lee, a product manager at Twitter, was among those who called out the popular media organisation over its report.

"Quite ironic that a major news outlet failed to do basic diligence and fell for a crisis actor prank, resulting in the spread of misinfo, on the first day of new ownership," Lee tweeted. "All you had to do was ask to see a badge or look for bird-themed stuff in the boxes. Also, we don't use Zoom."





Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Musk walked the halls of the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, carrying the bowl of a sink which garnered massive views over the internet. Musk tweeted a video of himself carrying a kitchen sink and wrote, "let that sink in!"

Furthermore, Elon Musk also changed his Twitter profile to read "Chief Twit" shortly after he hinted at going forward with the Twitter acquisition deal. In July, Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal, claiming that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform. After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline.

Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal. (ANI)

