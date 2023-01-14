See how Rana Daggubati reacted to Rajamouli's pics with Steven Spielberg

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's pictures with iconic director Steven Spielberg have left everyone in awe.

On Saturday, Rajamouli took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of his meeting with the celebrated American filmmaker Spielberg.

In the first photo, Rajamouli looks starstruck as he stands in front of Spielberg for maybe a short conversation. The next photo has him posing with the filmmaker along with the music composer MM Keeravani.

Sharing the images, Rajamouli wrote, "I just met God."

Reacting to the pictures, actor Rana Daggubati tweeted, "I'm looking at 3 GODS."

Seems like Rajamouli met Spielberg after RRR's Naatu Naatu bagged Best Original Song trophy at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category but lost it to Argentina, 1985.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. (ANI)