Selena Gomez sends 'thank you' message to her fans for birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez, who ringed in her 28th birthday recently, took to social media on Friday to thank her followers for all the love they poured in for her special day.

The 'Wolves' singer celebrated her birthday on July 22 and a bevy of her admirers flooded the social media platforms with lovely messages. However, it is only today the singer explained and gave a sneak-peek of how she celebrated her day.

The 'Same Old Love' singer posted on Instagram three polaroid pictures that were taken on her birthday. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a metallic golden coloured gown while wishing and cutting the birthday cake.

While in another photograph, she is seen happily posing for the camera click, standing near to "Happy Birthday Selena" written balloons.



Taking it to the captions, the singer revealed that she did not use her phone on the day so that she could just be "present in the moment".

But having said that, the musician also mentioned having read all the wonderful birthday messages that were dropped in for her.

"Just wanted to say thank you for every single message -- I feel so much love from y'all I love you guys so much and here's to 28," read the caption.

While on the day of her birthday Gomez's makeup company -- Rare Beauty -- announced its plan to raise USD 100 million over the next 10 years to provide increased mental health services. (ANI)

