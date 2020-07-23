Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty pledges to raise USD 100 million for mental health services

Washington DC [USA], July 23 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez's makeup company -- Rare Beauty -- on Wednesday (local time) announced its plan to raise USD 100 million over the next 10 years to provide increased mental health services.

Terming the initiative as 'Rare Impact Fund', the company made the announced through an Instagram post on singer-songwriter's 28th birthday.



The beauty brand is going to start the mission from its very first sale where one per cent of annual Rare Beauty sales will go directly to the fund. They are also collaborating with several "philanthropic partners" to raise the money.

"The Rare Impact Fund will help support the local, national, and global organizations that have a direct impact on the well-being of this amazing community," read their Instagram post.

According to Billboard, Gomez founded Rare Beauty in February with the self-affirming mission that "being rare is about being comfortable with yourself."

The title of the makeup line nods to her third studio album Rare she released at the beginning of the year, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 at the end of January.

The 'Wolves' singer also showed her extensive support towards the fund-raising initiative and wrote on the comment section, "I'm so proud of this and love our team". (ANI)

