Serena Williams doesn't read stories about Meghan Markle!

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): American tennis player Serena Williams has her friend Meghan Markle's back! The star athlete gushed about her long-time pal in the wake of criticism the latter received over her recent Wimbledon appearance, where she cheered for the professional player.
The 37-year-old tennis pro told the reporters at a Wimbledon 2019 conference on Thursday that she was unaware of the news slamming the former 'Suits' actor over her security requests and attire during a July 4 match, reported US Weekly.
"I didn't know there was negative media out there. Any time I see her name attached to anything, I don't read it," she said.
The star athlete went on to say that her experience with the Duchess of Sussex has been nothing but positive.
"She couldn't be a better friend to me. Low moments, high moments, she's always there, and that's all I want to be to her," she added.
Williams previously acknowledged her friend's presence at her second-round match against Kaja Juvan.
"I knew she was there and it's always exciting when she comes out to watch and support tennis. So I was happy," she said at another post-play conference on July 6.
However, not everyone was thrilled with Meghan's outing at Wimbledon. Actor Tatum O' Neal slammed the Duchess of Sussex's security guard's request for a photo blackout during a Tuesday (July 9) appearance on Good Morning Britain.
"You're now one of the people, you're a royal, you are not an actor. To have a bodyguard muscle somebody out I just think is so tacky," the Oscar winner said.
O'Neal continued to speak about Meghan's actions and why it bothered her so much.
"It's so upsetting to me, because if you think of Princess Diana and you think of how absolutely inclusive she was and she would never turn anyone away. I just I had so much hope for Meghan. I wanted her to be the next Princess Diana and it just seems like it's all about her and it's really upsetting me," O'Neal concluded.
GDB co-host Piers Morgan also had an issue with Meghan's desire for privacy at the event.
"You're public people, all of you. In that moment you're public people, stop your squealing about privacy, we don't want to hear it. If you want to be private, go back to America and live privately," he said.
Also receiving flak was Meghan's outfit of choice, which was comprised of a sleek white blazer and blue jeans. The Times reported that denim is frowned upon, with one Wimbledon Tournament official reportedly going so far as to call her a "nightmare."
Wimbledon host All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club told US Weekly in a statement that the royal wasn't breaking any rules, however, "The AELTC was delighted to welcome her royal highness the Duchess of Sussex in a private capacity to the championships to watch her friend Serena Williams compete on No. 1 Court. Any suggestion that the duchess's visit was anything other than a privilege is categorically not the view of the AELTC and she is always welcome to attend the championships."
Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, welcomed a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6 of this year. (ANI)

