Serena Williams will give a miss to Archie's christening

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): It seems that Meghan Markle's close friend and tennis player Serena Williams will give a miss to the newly born royal child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening ceremony today.

According to People, the 37-year-old will not be able to attend the event as she is currently focusing on Wimbledon.

Just a few days ahead of baby Archie's christening at Queen Elizabeth's private chapel at Windsor Castle, Williams had said she will not be a part of the royal festivities.

"No, I'm working on Saturday," the athlete said, adding "[Meghan] understands work."

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon to support her good friend when she took on 18-year-old qualifier Kaja Juvan.

Talking on the surprise visit of her royal friend along with others including Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, Williams told reporters, "Yes, I knew she was there. It's always exciting when she comes out to watch and support tennis so I was happy."

The presence of Meghan's two oldest and closest friends heightened speculation that the two could have been the ones chosen to be the godparents at baby Archie's christening.

Meghan first met Williams at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami where they immediately became good friends. Last summer, the player along with her husband Alexis Ohanian, who both attended the royal wedding, joined the Duchess to watch Harry compete in a polo match in Ascot, England. Williams also helped throw a baby shower for her friend in N.Y.C. earlier this year.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Meghan and husband Prince Harry wanted an intimate ceremony and a peaceful setting for their child's christening which made them chose the Queen's private chapel.

The gathering is expected to be attended by 25 close family members and friends. The Royal christenings are typically private, with only close family, friends and godparents in attendance.

"This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world," the source said.

For the special day, Archie will be wearing the same christening robe that his royal cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, wore for their own ceremonies. (ANI)

