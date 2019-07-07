Serena Williams (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Serena Williams (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Serena Williams will give a miss to Archie's christening

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 12:30 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): It seems that Meghan Markle's close friend and tennis player Serena Williams will give a miss to the newly born royal child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening ceremony today.
According to People, the 37-year-old will not be able to attend the event as she is currently focusing on Wimbledon.
Just a few days ahead of baby Archie's christening at Queen Elizabeth's private chapel at Windsor Castle, Williams had said she will not be a part of the royal festivities.
"No, I'm working on Saturday," the athlete said, adding "[Meghan] understands work."
On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon to support her good friend when she took on 18-year-old qualifier Kaja Juvan.
Talking on the surprise visit of her royal friend along with others including Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, Williams told reporters, "Yes, I knew she was there. It's always exciting when she comes out to watch and support tennis so I was happy."
The presence of Meghan's two oldest and closest friends heightened speculation that the two could have been the ones chosen to be the godparents at baby Archie's christening.
Meghan first met Williams at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami where they immediately became good friends. Last summer, the player along with her husband Alexis Ohanian, who both attended the royal wedding, joined the Duchess to watch Harry compete in a polo match in Ascot, England. Williams also helped throw a baby shower for her friend in N.Y.C. earlier this year.
A source recently told PEOPLE that Meghan and husband Prince Harry wanted an intimate ceremony and a peaceful setting for their child's christening which made them chose the Queen's private chapel.
The gathering is expected to be attended by 25 close family members and friends. The Royal christenings are typically private, with only close family, friends and godparents in attendance.
"This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world," the source said.
For the special day, Archie will be wearing the same christening robe that his royal cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, wore for their own ceremonies. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 22:43 IST

Priyanka Chopra congratulates brother-in-law Joe Jonas on wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra congratulated her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner on their wedding on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:40 IST

Tiger Shroff pens heartfelt note for his 'Super Teacher'

New Delhi (India), July 6 (ANI): Following the footstep of Hrithik Roshan who started the 'Super Teacher' trend on social media, actor Tiger Shroff dedicated his recent social media post to his 'dancing guru' Paresh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:22 IST

Marvel's first openly trans actor calls for more representation

Washington D.C. [USA], July 06 (ANI): Zach Barack, the first openly transgender actor in the Marvel cinematic universe, who is all set to make his debut in the upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', said there needs to be more representation of his experience.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:59 IST

Netflix to cut back on depictions of smoking after Stranger Things report

Washington D.C. [USA], July 06 (ANI): Netflix has promised to depict smoking less often in future programming, after facing criticism for smoking scenes in 'Stranger Things' season 3.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:36 IST

Mindy Kaling poses in swimsuit, challenges the idea of perfect...

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Mindy Kaling's latest social media post is here to remind us that everybody is a bikini body.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 18:21 IST

Manoj Bajpayee takes break from film to teach acting at NSD

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Manoj Bajpayee, who will be next seen in the Netflix thriller 'Mrs Serial Killer', recently took a short break from films to give acting lessons where he was rejected three times before he began his acting career.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 17:18 IST

Sophie Turner shows off her wedding band and it is beaut!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): A week after exchanging wows in France, Sophie Turner finally gave a subtle glimpse of her beautiful diamond-encrusted wedding band and it is as blingy as it gets.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 16:46 IST

Justin Bieber celebrates Independence Day with Scooter Braun...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Making the Independence Day celebrations more special, several celebrities headed to Southern California beaches for fireworks, but Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber decided to head north to Montecito, California.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 16:40 IST

Bhumi Pednekar shares a still from 'Saand Ki Aankh'

New Delhi (India), July 6 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar, who will be seen playing the role of sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar, shared a still from her forthcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 16:16 IST

Salman Khan's 'Sultan' turns three

New Delhi (India), July 6 (ANI): Salman Khan starrer 'Sultan' which grabbed eyeballs for the amazing transformation the actor went through for the movie has completed three years today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 16:06 IST

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' mints USD 310 million worldwide

Washington D.C [USA], July 6 : Riding on a good performance in China and North America, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' has collected USD 310 million in its first week at the worldwide box office.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 16:05 IST

Chris Brown's ex Nia Guzman lashes out at trolls

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): American singer Chris Brown's ex Nia Guzman has been hitting back at all the negative comments against the singer who is being trolled for allegedly not paying child support for his 5-year-old daughter Royalty.

Read More
iocl