Shabana Azmi injured in road mishap, admitted to Mumbai's MGM Hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Legendary actor Shabana Azmi on Saturday afternoon was rushed to MGM Hospital after she met with a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.



The incident took place near Khalapur when the car in which she was travelling was hit by a truck.



The 69-year-old was also accompanied by her husband and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar, who escaped from any major injuries.



As per the Raigad Police, the couple was immediately shifted to MGM Hospital.

It was on Friday that the noted artist Javed Akhtar had celebrated his 75th birthday along with his wife Azmi at their residence in Mumbai.

Many Bollywood dignitaries including Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Farah Khan, Urmila Matondkar and many others made their presence on the occasion to mark the auteur's special day.

Javed and Shabana looked adorable in a red and white polka-dotted ensemble, which clearly justified the theme of the party, which was of Bollywood retro. The pictures from the celebration are making rounds on the Internet since then. (ANI)

