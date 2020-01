Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar meet with accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Saturday was severely injured in a road accident that took place on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The car in which the actor was travelling along with her husband renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar was hit by a truck near Kalmpur Toll Plaza.

Javed Akhtar did not sustain any major injury.

According to the Raigad Police, both the injured have been shifted to MGM Hospital.

More details are awaited. (ANI)