Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus', 'Byomkesh Bakshi' to return on DD

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Re-telecast of 'Ramayana' was not the only one in store! National broadcaster Doordarshan on Saturday has decided to re-telecast two popular shows of that time, 'Circus' starring Shah Rukh Khan, and also 'Byomkesh Bakshi' amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown.

The announcement of the telecast was made by Doordarshan National's official twitter handle

"Shekharan is BACK on @DDNational! Friends, #StayAtHome and watch your favorite @iamsrk's #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on @DDNational," the tweet read.



Helmed by Vicky Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah 'Circus' was one of Shah Rukh Khan's earliest roles.

It also starred Pawan Malhotra, Renuka Shahane, and Ashutosh Gowariker, in a significant role.

DD National's social media handle also announced the return of Rajit Kapur-starrer 'Byomeksh Bakshi',

"MUST WATCH -#RajitKapur in a role with which he will be associated forever!

Detective show #ByomkeshBakshi in few minutes at 11 am only on @DDNational", DD National tweeted.



Earlier on Friday, the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the national broadcaster Doordarshan has decided to re-telecast the mythological series, 'Ramayana' on public demand. (ANI)

