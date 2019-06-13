Shailene Woodley opens up about working with Meryl Streep

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Believe it or not, even celebrities get star-struck and learn something new when they work with their favourite actors. Something similar happened with American actor Shailene Woodley, who was over the moon working with actor Meryl Streep.

Woodley couldn't stop gushing about the Academy Award winner and reminisced working with her recently, reported Page Six.

Streep stunned her co-stars on the sets of HBO's hit drama series 'Big Little Lies' by knowing way more than just her own role.

"She knows everyone's lines," Woodley said in an interview recently.

"She knows my lines and Nicole Kidman's lines and Reese Witherspoon's lines and probably the dog's bark, too," she said speaking of Streep.

She added, "I'm not the same actress after working with Meryl," adding that she took notes during some particular scenes.

The 27-year-old actor also appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on June 10 and opened up about working with Streep.

"She's so wonderfully generous and immediately disarms you with her generosity. You sort of forget for a moment that you're working with a master of her craft," Woodley told Fallon.

"Then the cameras start rolling, and she does the thing, and all of a sudden you go 'Oh god, what am I doing? I've got to get my stuff together,'" she added.

Season one of 'Big Little Lies' told a complete story and was based on author Liane Moriarty's book of the same name. The second season is based off a novella by Moriarty who imagined what the characters would be doing after the events of the first season.

For the unversed, the events include a fight between Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Renata (Laura Dern), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), Jane (Shailene Woodley) and Celeste's husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard). The fight at the school charity function ended with Bonnie pushing Perry, ultimately to his death and now the group of women is dealing with feelings of grief and guilt.

The second season will be introducing a new character, Perry's mother, Mary Louise, which will be played by Streep.

Moriarty, who created the part of Louise, had earlier said the new season is more complex and echoed Kelley's "deeper" description.

"I think with any show, with season one you introduce the characters and season two allows you to go so much further...and of course, there are the ramifications of what happened at the end of season one," Moriarty teased.

The first season of the show tells the story of Woodley's character, a single mother who struggles financially and the trouble she gets into when she moves to a California neighbourhood that is full of wealthy families.

She befriends Kidman and Witherspoon's characters, who also have kids at the school that Woodley's son is enrolled at, but from there drama and chaos ensue with other mothers in the area.

Season 2 of 'Big Little Lies' premiered on June 9 on HBO. The next episode of the ongoing season is set to air on Sunday (June 16). (ANI)

