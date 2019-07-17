Shailene Woodley reveals major 'Big Little Lies' finale spoiler!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): The popular HBO drama series 'Big Little Lies' will premiere its season 2 finale this Sunday. With fans eagerly waiting to discover what will happen to their favourite characters, spoilers are a big no but actor Shailene Woodley, who stars in the show, just revealed something major.

Woodley, who plays Jane in the series, revealed a big spoiler on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', reported E! News.

"In the beginning of the next episode...all of the women go to visit Perry's grave and his body's missing," Woodley said about Alexander Skarsgard's character Perry Wright.

So there might be two theories, actor Meryl Streep's character, Perry's mother Mary Louise, has just gone crazy and dug up her son because she misses him so much or the police exhumed Perry's body in an attempt to bring charges to some or all of the ladies of Monterey Five based on what the detective (Merrin Dungey) has learned during her investigation and Celeste's trial.

The recently released trailer for the finale features Celeste (Nicole Kidman) getting ready to put Streep's character, her mother-in-law in the series, on the stand during the custody battle over Celeste and Perry's children.

The series, which first aired in 2017, became a major hit after its eight-episode series. So much so that, HBO brought it back for a second season despite the first installment being billed as a miniseries. Woodley said she knew it was famous when she heard people talking about it in a hair salon.

"I was like, alright, if we made it to salon talk, we must be hitting, like, pop culture, because that's all people talk about in salons," Woodley told host Jimmy Kimmel.

On American talk show 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', Laura Dern, who plays the role of Renata in the series, talked about her character's infamous one-liners and breakdowns.

"It is amazing, and it's been amazing as people are watching, having people come up to you, and I'm starting to realize, I think it's because we've all been there. We've all had this moment, but we've, I guess, thankfully, never said what Renata says. But we walk away in deep regret having not said that thing to the individual who's just infuriated us, so it's quite delicious," Dern told Seth Meyers.

Dern also opened up about the Monterey Five text chain that has been invaded by Streep.

"But then, of course, she writes the most genius thing ever, inspires us all to be better people. I'm like, 'OK, you can be in our text,'" Dern said.

Despite being on the chain with so many famous people, Dern said the intimidation factor has gone away, but it should come back.

"I should start to educate myself on what to say or not say because you do realize extraordinary people you're speaking to, and periodically I'm asking about like, the best mint, or like, 'What's a good snack when you feel exhausted on set?' But then Nicole taught me about apples and cinnamon and it changed my life," Dern told Meyers.

The 'Big Little Lies' season two finale will air on Sunday. (ANI)

