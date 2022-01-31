Shamita Shetty's 'Bigg Boss 15' journey ends as she gets evicted from winner's race

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): As the season finale for 'Bigg Boss 15' is airing tonight, actor Shamita Shetty has been eliminated from the race after spending months in the house.

Deepika Padukone, who was present to promote her upcoming movie 'Gehraiyaan', praised Shamita for her wonderful gameplay. "We are sorry you are not in the top 3 but you played really well," Deepika told Shamita.

Shamita then walked out of the 'Bigg Boss' house after being eliminated and joined host Salman Khan on the stage.



Currently, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal are in the race to become the winner of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

The season finale of 'Bigg Boss 15 has been a two-part episode, with the first part already aired yesterday on January 29 on Colors TV, where Rashmi Desai had been evicted.

Today's episode will also have a special tribute for late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner. Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen performing on stage in his remembrance. (ANI)

