Sharon Stone to return as host for amfAR Cannes Gala 2021

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): Almost after seven years, one of Hollywood's longest-serving and highest-profile celebrities, Sharon Stone, will return as a host for the 27th edition of the annual amfAR (American Foundation for AIDS Research) Cannes Gala event on July 16.

Sharon, who is one of the most dedicated HIV/AIDS activists from the entertainment industry, has been announced as the host for Friday's amfAR Cannes Gala, the 27th edition of the event that typically coincides with the tail end of the Cannes Film Festival, reported Variety.

The annual event will take place outdoors at Villa Eilenroc and consist of an exclusive dinner, auction, multiple performances and a fashion show curated by French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld.

The live auction will be conducted by Simon de Pury and Sandra Nedvedskaia, which will include the fashion show designs as well as a collection of artworks and luxury items.

Variety reported that Sharon spoke about her work as an AIDS advocate last month at the groundbreaking of 'STORIES: The AIDS Monument' in West Hollywood Park.



"The main thing I learned from being an AIDS worker was that it wasn't just about AIDS. It's about looking at the person next to you and accepting them no matter what because you know what? We're in it together," she said.

The event will be headlined by singer-songwriter Alicia Keys while Spike Lee will be a featured guest.

Other guests will also include Angela Bassett, Len Blavatnik, Rachel Brosnahan, Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Catherine O'Hara, Aldis Hodge, Freida Pinto, Roitfeld, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Yeoh, Youn Yuh-Jung, global fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby and amfAR co-chairpersons T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy.

Reportedly, this year's event will adhere to strict health guidelines and COVID-19 safety protocols, and will also invite a limited number of guests.

Speaking of amfAR, it is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy. The organisation has been working for the cause since 1985.

As per Variety, amfAR Gala Cannes has raised a cumulative total of more than USD 235 million for amfAR's life-saving AIDS research. (ANI)

