Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello cuddle in his hometown

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Shawn Mendes and rumoured girlfriend Camila Cabello seem to be enjoying their love life at Mendes' hometown in Canada.
According to People, the singers were seen walking romantically to the Early Bird Coffee and Kitchen in Toronto on Wednesday (local time).
The 'Senorita' singers looked simple yet elegant for their outing as Mendes donned a black Champion sweatshirt and pants, while Cabello wore a white shirt, cardigan, and denim.
During their walk, an observer revealed that the duo also stopped for a makeout session in the middle of a park.
Mendes has reached his hometown for his forthcoming concert at Toronto's Rogers Centre on Friday (local time), which is the last halt on the leg of his tour before he hit abroad later this month.
The couple has been seen locking lips and walking hand-in-hand in public on several occasions over the last few months, including over coffee date in San Francisco, in Miami. (ANI)

