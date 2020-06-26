'She was like Joker': Chris Pratt recalls initial days dating wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Recalling the days of dating his now-pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, actor Chris Pratt revealed that he initially thought that she was like the "joker" as she used to laugh a lot.

The 'Jurassic World' actor during a podcast interview with Rob Lowe, shared his first impression he had of the American author, and now, a soon-to-be mother, Schwarzenegger.

"The first time we started dating, the first few days she was laughing so much, like, I was like, 'God, I'm really killing it," People magazine quoted Pratt as saying.

"Then, she was really laughing. I was like, 'Uh oh, oh no. Does she have an issue? She's got a thing going on. This is why she's single.' I thought she was like the Joker," Pratt said, referring to actor Joaquin Phoenix's character who has a medical condition that causes him to laugh uncontrollably.

However, despite his initial concern, the 'Passengers' actor added, "It turns out she doesn't have that issue. She just thought I was funny and it was really nice."

"For me, it really works because I'm always trying to make people laugh and so, she likes to laugh, I make her laugh, it's a good fit," he added.

The duo began dating in summer 2018 and tied the knot in June last year. Ever since the news of the pregnancy was announced, the couple shared their updates through their social media platforms.

Recently, Schwarzenegger opened up about being pregnant amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and gushed how her husband has been "understanding" during these trying times. (ANI)

