Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz remembers Tunisha on her birth anniversary, shares long note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Television actor Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz remembered actor Tunisha Sharma on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Falaq shared a string of cute pictures which she captioned, "Tunnu mera bachcha, Kabhi nahi socha tha ki aese wish karungi tujhe, tu jaanti thi ki Aapi ne plan kiya hai tere liye surprise, I wanted to see you wearing that pretty princess dress, main tujhe taiyar karti tera cake banwati, tera wo surprised face dekhna tha mujhe, tu jaanti hai achhe se. Tunnu tu mere liye kya maayne rakhti hai, dil tuta hua hai mera bohot,itni taklif kabhi mehsus nahi hui mujhe jitni tere jaane ke baad se hai, kabhi kabhi samajh nahi ata ki dua kiske liye karen teri rooh ke sukoon ke liye ya hamari (amma,sheezan,aur mere) zindagi ke itne mushkil imtihan ke liye."

In the throwback pictures, Falaq could be seen hugging and kissing Tunisha.

In one of the pictures, Sheezan could also be spotted along with Tunisha and her sister.

"sleepless nights, unseen tears, tu sab dekh rahi hai I knw tu mere aas paas hi hai I can feel your presence, we miss you everyday ttuunnu, you are gonna live forever in our heart, I Hope Teri sukoon waali talaash khatam ho gai ho, Mera bachcha meri nanhi si jaan Happy Birthday and I love you too," the caption further reads.

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and followers flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons.

"This pictures shows what a bond you carry for her nd what she was for you. Adorable nd lovely pictures Happy Birthday to beautiful soul . May your family get justice ameen," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "We love you tunishaaaa."

"Missing her too much, hope she is happy wherever she is u stay strong," another fan commented.

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She also worked in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.

The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

Young Katrina Kaif was portrayed by Tunisha Sharma in the films - 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'. She also had a brief appearance in 'Dabangg 3' alongside Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul' on December 24. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

The deceased actor's mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha's mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.

Earlier on Monday, the family of TV actor Sheezan Khan, who has been in jail since December 25 in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death case, named an "uncle" who the late actress was in mortal fear of.

Sheezan's advocate alleged that Tunisha was in frightful awe of her 'uncle' from Chandigarh, who instigated her mother, Vanita, to strangulate Tunisha.

"Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing the name of Sanjeev Kaushal. At the instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha's mother broke her phone and tried to strangulate her.

"Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha's mother used to control Tunisha's life," she added.

Advocate Mishra further alleged that Sanjeev and Tunisha's mother controlled her finances, so much so that she had to plead before her mother for her own money.

"Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother, Vanita, used to control Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money," said Sheezan Khan's advocate. (ANI)