Shehnaaz Gill serves up summer retro vibes in latest Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill is seen channelling 'retro chic' in a series of new jaw-dropping pictures from celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's latest photoshoot.

In pictures that the actor shared on Instagram, Gill is seen dressed in a blue-hued top, which she accessorized with a pair of pink coloured statement earrings and multi-coloured boho-style headscarf that holds together her messy curly hair in perfect style.



She further went for a soft yet dramatic makeup including dramatic eyes, glossy pink-tinted lips and peach blushed cheeks.





Shehnaaz kept the caption simple as "Retro vibes ...."

The pictures garnered over seven lakh likes and thousands of comments within a few hours of being posted.

"Beautiful girl in the universe #shehnaazgill #sidnaaz forever," a fan commented.

Another wrote, "She Is Looking So Damn Beautiful In This.."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh', co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. (ANI)

