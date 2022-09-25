Shehnaaz Gill sings 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai' in her beautiful voice, Watch video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill, on Sunday, treated her fans by singing a Bollywood track with absolute perfection on social media.

Taking to Instagram handle, Shehnaaz dropped a video as she sings 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi's song 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai' in her beautiful voice.

In the video, Shehnaaz gives simplicity vibes as she wore a simple pink kurta and has kept her makeup subtle.

Along with the post, Shehnaaz wrote, "Kais laga yeh song?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci6xmc6hrn3/

When she shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with love and affection and praised her voice.

A fan wrote, "What A Magical Voice", while another fan wrote, "Shehnaz Gill Queen."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England' and later starred in 'Kala Shah Kala' and 'Daaka' in 2019.

Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. (ANI)