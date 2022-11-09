"Sherlyn Chopra will be arrested soon," says Raj Kundra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Businessman Raj Kundra has alleged that actress Sherlyn Chopra produces 'filth' on the streaming site OnlyFans.

On Tuesday, Raj took to Twitter and reacted to a tweet about Sherlyn producing adult content. Raj's reaction on Twitter comes a year later after Sherlyn filed a complaint against him for sexual harassment.

"This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X rate content on only fans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon..matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1," Raj tweeted.

This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X rate content on only fans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon…matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1 https://t.co/PJ3DM2rNuw — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) November 8, 2022



Sherlyn had filed a complaint against Raj and his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty for fraud and mental harassment in October, 2021.

At that time, Raj was being investigated for his links to apps that produced pornographic content. He was even arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Raj and Shilpa filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn and demanded a public apology. (ANI)