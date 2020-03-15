Shilpa Shetty celebrates first-month milestone of daughter Samisha

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty took to social media on Sunday to celebrate the first month of her newborn daughter.



The actress tweeted a heartwarming picture on the special occasion that was captioned: "Your first milestone, my princess SAMISHA... Happy One month to you. Love you to the moon and back..."

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed their baby girl Samisha Shetty Kundra on February 15.

According to various reports, they had the child through surrogacy.

The couple has a son named Viaan who was born in May 2012. (ANI)

