'Sholay' filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, producer N. Chandra felicitated at IFFI 2019 opening ceremony

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant honoured 'Sholay' filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, writer-director P.C. Sreeram and producer N. Chandra at the inaugural ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, who also shared the stage with the actor and the CM, presented the awardees with a shawl and a memento to mark their work in the entertainment industry.

South superstar Rajinikanth, Bachchan, Javadekar along with Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare also participated in the lamp lighting ceremony.

The opening ceremony of the golden jubilee edition also paid a tribute to late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar with a short film on him. The movie showcased the achievements of Parrikar's life and also shed light on a few anecdotes from his life.

IFFI 2019 is set to screen over 200 best films from about 76 countries in its run from November 20 to 28. Special arrangements have been made to welcome more than 9,000 delegates. (ANI)

