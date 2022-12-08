Short men have these shocking personality traits

Los Angeles [US], December 8 (ANI): Not to scare women having a happy relationship with their 'short king' but, research reveals some shocking facts about their personality traits.

According to a report by US-based entertainment outlet The New York Post, Polish research claims that short men may be "evolutionarily hardwired" to more confrontational behaviour.

They have a set of personality traits which the scientists label as the "dark triad". These include psychopathy, narcissism and Machiavellianism.

"Our study provides the first assessment (we know of) of how the dark triad traits relate to height and height attitudes," The New York Post quoted the researchers from the journal "Personality and Individual Differences".



"We showed that not only are people high on the dark triad traits less satisfied with their height, but this may be because they are actually shorter. This leads us to believe that the behavioural syndromes of the dark triad traits may be part of a suite of psychological systems designed by natural selection to better enable those of shorter stature a way to still compete in life's great challenges," the researchers added.

As per Monika Kozlowska from the University of Wroclaw, Poland, when a person is not physically imposing, he attempts to make up for it by becoming 'psychologically formidable', The New York Post reported.

"Appearing more powerful may in turn make other people perceive them as taller than they really are," she said.

The research was intended to investigate the "Napoleon Complex", a myth named after the infamous French leader who was allegedly just 5'2" in height, who aggressively sought power.

As per The New York Post, the myth was found to be grounded in truth. (ANI)

