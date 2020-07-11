Shraddha Kapoor expresses gratitude as fans celebrate her 50 million followers on Instagram

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Fans of Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday showered love over the 33-year-old actor as the number of her Instagram followers shot up to 50 million.

Fans celebrated the actor's big win who is among some of the most followed Bollywood celebrities on Instagram through different artworks that Kapoor further shared on her Instagram stories.

Expressing gratitude towards her increasing fan following as well as Instagram following, Kapoor thanked all her fans as she wrote, "Thank You," along with every artwork celebrating her new success.

The 'Baaghi 3' actor who is also a great singer is quite active on social media where she keeps her fans well posted about her personal and professional life.

The total number of Instagram posts on the Instagram profile of the 'Aashiqui 2' actor stands in 1,648. (ANI)

