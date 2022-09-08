Shriya Saran enjoys vacation with daughter Radha in Europe, drops pictures

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Actor Shriya Saran, on Wednesday, dropped some pictures from her vacation to Europe with her one-year old daughter Radha on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a couple of photos from her trip to Tuscany. In the pictures, The mother and daughter duo are all smiles. She also dropped a video where these two can be seen twinning in white.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiMgFMpv7Fv/?hl=en



Shriya and Andrei Koscheev got married in 2018 and welcomed their firstborn baby girl in 2020. She also keep sharing adorable sneak peeks from her time with Radha on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shriya has two projects in the making. One of these projects is Chandru's directorial 'Kabzaa'. She will be seen in the role of Madhumathi.

Apart from this, Shriya will be seen as the leading lady opposite Ajay Devgn in Abhishek Pathak's 'Drishyam 2'. The film is a sequel to the 2015 movie, 'Drishyam'. The original flick was also an adaptation of the Malayalam film with superstar Mohanlal in the lead. (ANI)

