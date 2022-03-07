Shriya Saran unveils first look from 'Kabza'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7 (ANI): 'Drishyam' actor Shriya Saran unveiled her first look from the highly anticipated Kannada film, 'Kabza', on Monday.

The actor looked nothing less than a queen in the breath-taking poster of hers, which she shared on her Instagram handle.





She took to the caption and wrote, "Kabza is an action movie set in 1970's. This movie depicts the journey of a brutal gangster in India history ever revealed. Even I'm curious to know about it.. aren't you? Directed by amazing @rchandru_movies . So happy be working with amazing actors .... This is going to be one fantastic movie @nimmaupendra @kichhasudeepa @kabzaamovie @ravibasrur."

Sharing another look, in her character 'Madhumita', she wrote, "Thank you for making me part of this beautiful film".



Shriya has been busy shooting for many projects like 'Music School' and 'Drishyam 2'. (ANI)

