Shruti Haasan calls out reports claiming she skipped 'Waltair Veerayya' event due to "mental problems"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Actress Shruti Haasan has slammed reports alleging that she did not attend the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Waltair Veerayya' due to poor mental health.

The reports claimed that Shruti skipped the event as she is suffering from mental illness. The actress took notice of such reports and reacted to them with a befitting response.

Taking to Instagram Story, Shruti revealed that she did not attend the pre-release event as she was down with viral fever.

"Ok so here's the thing, misinformation like this and the over dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health...Guess what? It doesn't work," she wrote.



"I will always be a mental health advocate I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and...I had a viral fever so nice try get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do," Shruti added.





'Waltair Veerayya,' is touted to be a mass entertainer. The massy action-drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the lead roles. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13.

The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be arriving on the same day, with the same title. While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri. (ANI)

