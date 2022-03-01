Shruti Haasan shares her 'fever face' while recovering from COVID-19

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Having contracted COVID-19, actor Shruti Haasan shared a health update on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted a no-makeup selfie, smiling at the camera.

Further, she wrote, "Fever face. Getting better. Can't keep me down."





Shruti shared the news of testing positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture that read, "Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti's web series 'Bestseller' was released on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video. She also has a thriller film titled 'Salaar' in the pipeline. (ANI)

