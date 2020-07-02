Sia reveals she's a grandmother after her son 'had 2 babies'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Australian singer-songwriter Sia recently revealed that she has become a grandmother.

According to People Magazine, one month after revealing she had adopted two teenagers who were "ageing out of the foster care system," the 44-year-old singer appeared on Zane Lowe's Apple Music show on Tuesday to share that she's become a grandmother after her youngest son welcomed children of his own.

The 'Cheap Thrills' songstress shared, "My youngest son just had two babies. I'm just immediately horrified. No, I'm cool. They call me Nana. I'm trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris [Jenner]. I'm like, 'Call me Lovey.' "

During the interview, the songstress also dished on her decision to adopt, explaining that while her sons actually could have remained in foster care until they were 21, she wanted to get them out of the system so they could have a more stable life.

She said, "I'm a little bit jaded now after investigating the foster system as much as I have done in the last year. It's failing us. Not in my experience, in my sons' experience. They've been in 18 different locations in their 18 years."

The 'Alive' songstress also spoke of her sons' history in the system, "Started out as a pretty massive roller coaster. They told me one thing, I discovered another. But I just stayed really like a kind of Al-Anon Ninja. I just kept really strong boundaries."

"I would say, 'You could do this, or you could go back to where you came from,' which is not a nice life," Sia added. "It's not a good life, and I'd say, 'I'm doing this because I'm your mother. I love you. I have no other agenda other than the fact that I love you. I don't want to see you in prison.' "

The pop star went on to say that her sons both experienced "conditioning and complex trauma" in foster care, though she says she has enrolled them in trauma programs.

"One recently came out, and he's just blossoming and is the light of my life," she shared. "I love him so much."

Sia added that her youngest son is still "processing" his own trauma, but she remains hopeful that "he can manage."

"It took me until I was 41, I think, to deal with my early developmental trauma," she said. "I don't want that for them, but you can't force anyone.

"Trauma has to come out when you're in a safe environment when you're ready - psychologically ready. So, I'm just trying to do my best for them."

The 'Chandelier' hitmaker looked back at her transition to motherhood in the past year and said she's "grateful" to have a successful career that can provide support and care for her kids.

She said, "I have reached my professional and my personal goals, and I'm at a very interesting place. I think being ... able to be a compassionate and non-judgemental mother to my two sons, and to have the resources to really help them, I've now reached my personal goals." (ANI)

