Sia reveals texting American DJ Diplo to see if he was interested in 'something casual'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Sia has disclosed that recently she had texted American DJ Diplo for some casual and intimate affair.

As per Page Six, in a recent talk with GQ, the singer said: "Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot."

"This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I have decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship .... If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up," she further added.

However, Sia didn't give any more details about whether Diplo took the offer or not.

Sia and Diplo">Sia and Diplo have collaborated in the past, the album was titled Labrinth, Sia and Diplo">Sia and Diplo present 'LSD.'

The 'Chandelier' singer further praised Diplo and said that he is the sweetest thing in the world but one of the most insecure boys she ever came across.

To which she later explained and stated that he was not insecure with his music but rather with himself and his personal connections.

"He doesn't think that he's good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem. It's so interesting because he's one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn't know it", Sia added. (ANI)

