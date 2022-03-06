'Siddharth always wanted to see me smiling,' discloses Shehnaaz Gill

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill has opened up about her bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla in actor Shilpa Shetty's upcoming chat show 'Shape Of You'.

In the trailer of the show, Shehnaaz can be seen in her adorable, quirky avatar, dressed in a chic black outfit.

Remembering the late close friend, Shehnaaz shared, "Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha. (Sidharth always wanted to see me smiling.)"





Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40.

After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz has released a heartfelt music video tribute titled 'Tu Yaheen hai'. She also graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale and dedicated a special tribute in the beloved memory of her close friend. (ANI)

