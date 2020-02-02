Sidharth Malhotra cracks up netizens with funny gym stint

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra has shared a funny clip with his pet dog named Oscar on his Instagram handle that is taking his fans and followers by a storm.

In the short clip, the actor is first seen readying for push-ups along with his beloved pooch Oscar. But as the video advances, the pet lies down tired within 10 minutes (as reads the caption) and Sidharth chuckles on seeing his fitness motivator give up so easily.



The 'Ek Villain' actor captioned the post as, "#FitRule No.1: Motivation is a must! Look at my workout buddy for today! #SidFit #GetAGymBuddy."

Sidharth is often seen adorably posing with Oscar on various occasions. While the actor is busy on social media motivating people to stay fit, he is also filming for his upcoming release 'Shershaah' which is scheduled to release July 3 of the ongoing year. (ANI)

