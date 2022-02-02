Simon Cowell 'healing at home' with broken arm following bike accident

Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): After suffering a bike accident last week and being hospitalized, American TV personality and veteran producer Simon Cowell is at home and recovering.

According to Fox News, the accident had occurred last Thursday near his home in West London as the 'America's Got Talent' judge was riding his bike when he "crashed to the ground" and "broke his arm."

A source told the outlet that Cowell is "doing well and is healing at home."

TMZ reported that the accident occurred when Cowell "turned a sharp corner" on a road that was wet. The tires reportedly "went out from under him, and he crashed to the ground."

Meanwhile, a report from a news outlet indicated that the music and TV executive is "lucky to be alive" since he was thrown from the bike after riding around 20 mph without a helmet.



"He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch," an insider told the outlet on Monday night.

"He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road," the source maintained, adding that Cowell was bleeding profusely from his face and likened the bloody mess to "something from Phantom of the Opera."

The outlet reported that in addition to suffering a broken arm, Cowell was rushed to the hospital with a "suspected concussion." This biking mishap was Cowell's second accident in recent months.

Back in August, he sustained numerous injuries to his back while riding his USD 20,000 bike near his home in Malibu, California, and underwent a six-hour operation to repair fractures in his spine, according to Page Six.

Doctors reportedly had to implant a metal rod in his back to stabilize the injuries.

Cowell has completed filming the new season of 'Britain's Got Talent', due to air in April.

He recently got engaged to his socialite fiancee, Lauren Silverman, after dating since 2004, representatives confirmed to People magazine last month. The duo had welcomed a son, Eric, in 2014. (ANI)

