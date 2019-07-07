Simon Cowell looks healthy and happy after shedding 20 lbs

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): 'Britain's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell looks much healthier and happier after his dramatic weight loss.

Cowell who lost 20 lbs, revealed a new image, just months after becoming vegan and doing away with meat to lose weight, Fox News reported cited The Sun.

Before becoming a vegan, Cowell used to binge on sausage rolls, hamburgers and jam tarts.

The decision of lifestyle change came after he fell down the stairs in October 2017.

After being rushed to the hospital, he was told to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Last night he was seen mixing with a host of A-list celebrities at his annual summer party.

Cowell's old friend Piers Morgan shared a snap of himself with Cowell and Amanda Holden, teasing he could be returning as a judge on 'Britain's Got Talent'. (ANI)

