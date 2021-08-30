Simone Swink becomes executive producer of 'Good Morning America'

Washington [US], August 30 (ANI): Months after the departure of ABC News veteran Michael Corn, Simone Swink has been named as the executive producer of Emmy Award-winning show 'Good Morning America'.

Simone, who is the broadcaster's long-time staffer, has taken the role after the Emmy-winning news veteran Michael Corn left the show in April, following sexual harassment allegations.

Kim Godwin, president of ABC News shared the news on Sunday to the employees through a memo.



"Simone is a dynamic, thoughtful, and creative leader, experienced in collaborating across platforms. I'm confident that she and the GMA team will continue to lead the show in new and innovative directions," Godwin said in the memo provided to The Hollywood Reporter.

Simone joined the team of 'Good Morning America' in 2010 as a staff writer.

"She has worked on all aspects of the broadcast from overseeing the writing department to leading the second hour and serving as a key player in the control room each morning," Godwin added in the memo.

On a related note, ex-executive producer Corn, who is now president of Nexstar's NewsNation, was accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed last week. He has denied the allegations, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

