Camila Cabello
Singer Camila Cabello ends relationship with Matthew Hussey

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:37 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello who recently released a new song 'Senorita' with Shawn Mendes has called it quits with coach boyfriend, Matthew Hussey.
The couple broke up after more than a year of dating. They started their relationship post meeting on the set of 'Today' in February 2018, reported People.
This year Camila and Hussey made their relationship official when they attended Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party together.
The 'Havana' singer previously talked about her relationship with Hussey and said, "He's so similar to me...In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."
"Basically, there's the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one -- the kind of introverted, shy one -- and then there's the sexy, overly confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy," she added.
After the 2015 hit 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', 'Senorita' is Camila and Shawns's second project together. (ANI)

