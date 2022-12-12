Singer Maren Morris extends support to Harry-Meghan amid docuseries backlash

Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): American singer Maren Morris has come out in support of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the duo received major flak and backlash for their recently released documentary series 'Harry & Meghan'.

According to Page Six, a US-based entertainment media house, the singer took to TikTok to extend support to the royal couple.

"This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically -- mostly coming from women, I have to say -- it's unfathomable to me," she said in the video.

"People are saying a woman should never take a man away from his family, that's all that this is," she continued. "Um, have you seen his family?"

Morris continued to describe how perplexed she was by the criticism levelled against Meghan Markle while acknowledging she has a "moderate fascination with the monarchy and the royals," as per Page Six.



"I can only speak as an American who's fascinated with this stuff, but people have been annoyed by royals or a particular person in the royal family for centuries," she said.

"So, we are only living in this time of everything being so front-facing and people getting Netflix documentaries, what have you. This all feels very pointed at one woman as it mostly always has in history. So, I don't know. What do you guys think?" she added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary series 'Harry & Meghan' dropped on Netflix last week. In the series, the couple takes their viewers through their relationship - how it all began to where it stands now.

They also revealed on the show that they met each other on Instagram.

However, the docuseries has been the centre of controversies and backlash ever since its release. The British royal family has refused to comment on it while reportedly King Charles III has also made it clear that he would be distant from any controversy surrounding the show. (ANI)

