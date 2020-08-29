Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam clinical condition is 'stable'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The current clinical condition of playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who tested negative for COVID-19 earlier last week, is stable, the hospital authorities said.

"S P Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and participating in passive physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team," MGM Healthcare said in a health bulletin.

On August 21, in a statement issued to the media, the senior singer's son SP Charan said his father is stable and has tested negative for coronavirus.

"Dear media friends. Thanks for your continuous support and prayers for my father. My father is fine and stable and his corona test has become negative. will keep you posted about the updates," the statement read.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

Upon the news of his critical health condition, scores of celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth wished him a speedy recovery.

A special prayer -- 'Usha Puja' -- was offered at the Sabarimala Temple earlier in the day for the speedy recovery of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. (ANI)

