Kim Kardashian in 'SKIMS' shapewear (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Kim Kardashian in 'SKIMS' shapewear (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

'SKIMS' rakes in USD 2 million within minutes of launch

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 03:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Kim Kardashian's newly launched shapewear brand 'SKIMS' has turned out to be a hit and numbers are proving it!
According to TMZ, her collection which debuted on Tuesday raked in USD 2 million within the first few minutes of its launch with almost every single product being sold out.
Kardashian's anticipated shapewear label was earlier named 'Kimono' which gave rise to a controversy over the name which finds similarity with the Japanese traditional dress.
After much backlash, the reality TV star renamed it to 'SKIMS Solutionwear' in August.
The first-day sales of Kardashians' label are reportedly unprecedented for the shapewear and underwear industry.
To promote her brand, the beauty mogul chose her sisters for the campaign.
Along with the Kardashian sisters, the 38-year-old even chose Alice Marie Johnson, whom she helped get out of prison, and 25 other real women, who will speak as to how the shapewear label "empowers them to feel the best versions of themselves."
"This is what I've needed, I've been obsessed with traditional shapewear for about 15 years but I've always been cutting it up and making my own styles because every brand that I found just wouldn't really, they just didn't have some of the things I really needed," Kim told E! News.
"For me, I need my hips tightened and smoothed out because I have cellulite. I just feel really comfortable when I'm wearing Solutionwear. The bodysuit is one of my favourite pieces and I wore it to the White House under my suit."
Breaking the stereotypes of having a slim body shape, Kardashian has also launched plus sizes and said, "I made sure that we did XXS to a 4X and in some pieces, a 5X," she added. "It was important to me to just kind of include everyone." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:00 IST

Here's why Tom Hanks said 'yes' for 'A Beautiful Day in the...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Actor Tom Hanks who has essayed the role of TV show host Fred Rogers in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood', recalled the time when he was moved to tears and said 'yes' for the film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 04:53 IST

Jordan Peele to receive BAFTA's John Schlesinger Award

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Academy award-winning actor-comedian Jordan Peele is all set to receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for excellence in direction.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 04:29 IST

Kit Harrington takes part in BGC Charity Day to honour 9/11 victims

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): To remember those who lost their lives in the deadly 9/11 terror attack, 'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harrington took part in the 15th annual BGC Charity Day in Canary Wharf, London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:39 IST

'PadMan' Arunachalam Muruganathan to be awarded by Women Leaders...

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Arunachalam Muruganathan, the real 'PadMan' and a social entrepreneur, has been selected to receive the 2019 'Power, Together Award' by the Women Leaders Global Forum (WLGF).

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:34 IST

Aaron Carter diagnosed with Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Singer Aaron Carter made a big revelation about his mental health saying that he has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia, Bipolar disorder.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:14 IST

Jennifer Lopez in consideration to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is in talks to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:35 IST

No casualties on sets of Coolie No 1 informs Jackky Bhagnani

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): A fire broke out on the sets of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Coolie No 1' but the fire was immediately doused and no casualties were reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:31 IST

Maddox Jolie-Pitt addresses strained relationship with dad Brad Pitt

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): It looks like the relationship between Brad Pitt and his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt hasn't improved.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:30 IST

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter looks stunning in matching ensemble in N.Y.C

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, who have been making headlines with dating rumours, were spotted enjoying a fun night out in New York City.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:21 IST

Lea Michele is trying hard to manage her disease

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American actor Lea Michele, who was diagnosed with the hormonal disorder, is trying hard to not let her condition deter from eating right and working out.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:20 IST

B-town extends wishes on Onam!

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Scores of celebrities took to social media with their wishes for Onam, the annual harvest festival predominantly celebrated in the state of Kerala.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:28 IST

BTS fans take Twitter by storm on rapper RM's birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): As South Korean rapper and songwriter Kim Nam-joon, popularly known as RM, ringed in his 25 (Korean age 26) birthday today, his fans made sure to make it memorable for the crooner by trending 18 different kinds of hashtags on Twitter.

Read More
iocl