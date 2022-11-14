SNL: Dave Chappelle talks about Kanye West's antisemitic remarks, avoids addressing anti-trans jokes

Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle recently marked his return to the stage of 'Saturday Night Live' where he mocked Kanye West's antisemitic remarks but didn't talk about his anti-trans jokes controversy.

According to People magazine, this was Chappelle's third time on the show, where Black Star, the hip-hop duo consisting of Yasiin 'Mos Def' Bey and Talib Kweli, were the musical guests.

In his 15-minute long opening monologue, the comedian focused on Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. Chappelle said, "I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time."



He then proceeded to tell jokes about Kanye's antisemitism scandal, as well as Kyrie Irving's recent antisemitic tweet and apology.

Chappelle concluded his monologue by stating that he no longer enjoys performing in front of large crowds, saying, "It shouldn't be this scary to talk about anything. It makes my job incredibly difficult," reported People magazine.

West and Chappelle have previously collaborated on projects, most notably in the early 2000s when West made a musical guest appearance on the Comedy Central series 'Chappelle's Show'.

The 'Heartless' hitmaker also performed during an event that Chappelle threw in New York in 2004, which was turned into the documentary film 'Dave Chappelle's Block Party'.

Meanwhile, Chappelle previously hosted SNL in 2016 and 2020, each time earning him an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, as per People magazine. (ANI)

