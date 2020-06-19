'So You Think You Can Dance' to miss season 17 premiere due to coronavirus shutdown

Washington D.C. [USA], June 19 (ANI): American reality TV dance show, 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 17 is not going to air this summer on Fox as planned.

According to Variety, a representative for the broadcast network told that production on the dance competition series cannot move forward as planned due to health and safety restrictions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the show will miss its premiere date for the first time since it launched back in 2005.

As per an individual with knowledge of the situation, the network is not ruling out the show returning once production can resume safely.

However, it would likely not be until summer 2021 as Fox's fall and midseason schedules are currently set.

The dance reality show is by no means the first show to be impacted by the pandemic and will likely not be the last.

Back in March, virtually all television production shutdown, with several shows missing their planned premiere dates as a result. Production is still not back underway on a large scale, though safety guidelines were recently issued.

'So You Think You Can Dance' features contestants who are skilled in a variety of dance styles. If they make it past the initial phase of the competition, they move on to the studio where they work with world-class choreographers and compete for head to head each week.

The judging panel consists of Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson, and Dominic 'D-Trix' Sandoval. Cat Deeley serves as host. (ANI)

